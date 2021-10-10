LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.49 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

