Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report earnings per share of $8.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.31. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $5.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $32.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $46.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,213.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,329.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,471.67. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $439.05 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

