eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $41.18. eXp World shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 643 shares.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,200 shares of company stock worth $16,221,980. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 45.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

