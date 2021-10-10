Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 4348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil is steadily increasing its exploration and production activities in the United States and at international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $600 million annually in the 2021-2024 time period to further expand its existing operations. Its low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. Its oil hedges will safeguard against fluctuating commodity prices. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its debt obligation. Itsinitiatives to reduce expenses will support its margins. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. The company is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

