DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 11th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Shares of DDI opened at $17.62 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.