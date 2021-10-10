Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €800.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €800.00 ($941.18) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €686.33 ($807.45).

