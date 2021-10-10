Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.56 ($75.95).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.