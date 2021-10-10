Fundamental Research Lowers Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Price Target to C$0.37

Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.43 to C$0.37 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Latin Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. Latin Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
About Latin Metals
