Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ralph Lauren Put Options (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 15,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,128% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,273 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $746,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

