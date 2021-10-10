Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,117 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,571 put options.

ENVX opened at $21.38 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

