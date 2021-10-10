Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PROV stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

