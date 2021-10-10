ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,341,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,016 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

