Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

GLAPF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.