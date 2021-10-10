Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

