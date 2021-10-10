Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIMAF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. Linamar has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

