FY2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Raised by Analyst

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

