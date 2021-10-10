Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

