Head to Head Review: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) and Its Peers

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 238 1075 3172 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.31%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million -$38.91 million 53.46 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $665.00 million 11.89

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

