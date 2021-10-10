Head-To-Head Analysis: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Farfetch alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farfetch and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 11 0 2.92 Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Farfetch currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.93%. Points International has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Points International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Farfetch has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -111.96% N/A -57.26% Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 7.93 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -3.85 Points International $217.39 million 1.19 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -64.22

Points International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farfetch beats Points International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.