Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.62 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Virtu Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

