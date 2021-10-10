PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $62.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $62.11 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%.

PRO opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PROS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PROS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

