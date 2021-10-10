KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.49 on Friday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Altice USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

