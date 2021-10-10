Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

