Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Buys £79,662.59 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) insider Kate Swann bought 27,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

MOON stock opened at GBX 311.20 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 366.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 410.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. Moonpig Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

