Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,780 ($49.39) per share, with a total value of £189 ($246.93).

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew Heath bought 3 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, for a total transaction of £120.81 ($157.84).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,639 ($47.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,890.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,728.32. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

