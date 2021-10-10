Neal Ransome Purchases 8,106 Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) insider Neal Ransome purchased 8,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.98 ($14,085.42).

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £170.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.59. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

