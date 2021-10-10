Neal Ransome Purchases 8,106 Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) insider Neal Ransome purchased 8,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.98 ($14,085.42).
Shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £170.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.59. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
