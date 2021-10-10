Fastenal (FAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

