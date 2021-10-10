SUKU Market Cap Reaches $61.25 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, SUKU has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $61.25 million and approximately $249,279.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00100812 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

