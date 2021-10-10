DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00226165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012461 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00100719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

