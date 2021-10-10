DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,738.85 or 0.99791793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06455313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

