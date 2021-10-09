Kava Price Reaches $6.54 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $597.60 million and approximately $139.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00011917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00109268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00462538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 147,037,980 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.