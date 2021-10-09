Analysts Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million.

XOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 41,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,383. XOMA has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

