CCUniverse Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $16,401.69 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004469 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000172 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.