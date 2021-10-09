KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,538.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

