renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,185.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $766,349.30 and approximately $68,185.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00136283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.46 or 1.00079437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.03 or 0.06457969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003233 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.