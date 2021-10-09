Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Tops $4.39 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Unistake has a market cap of $4.39 million and $7,945.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00136283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.46 or 1.00079437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.03 or 0.06457969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,366,796 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

