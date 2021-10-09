ImageCoin Price Down 2.6% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $174,113.41 and approximately $152,074.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,650,064 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

