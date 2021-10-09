Fear Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00229126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101077 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

