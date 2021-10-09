World Token (WORLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, World Token has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $35,457.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00136417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.67 or 1.00109141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.06392047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,597,309 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars.

