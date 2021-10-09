Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0082

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $85,214.83 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00333404 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,435,802 coins and its circulating supply is 10,435,798 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

