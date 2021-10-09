YAM V3 Price Hits $0.55 (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

