Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $732,713.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

