yOUcash (YOUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,304.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $45,304.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

