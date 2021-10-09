Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $240.03 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00226942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00101373 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,076,911 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

