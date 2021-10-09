$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 41,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,958. The stock has a market cap of $921.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

