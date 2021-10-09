Nerva Price Tops $0.0711 on Major Exchanges (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Nerva has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,161.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

