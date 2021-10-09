YOU COIN Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $666,852.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

