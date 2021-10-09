ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 23.4% This Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $5,331.68 and $2.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

