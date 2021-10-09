$292.60 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post sales of $292.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.20 million and the highest is $297.30 million. NuVasive posted sales of $295.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 803.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 36.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 103,026.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. 411,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,902.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

