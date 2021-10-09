Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $292.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,985. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

